'Suits' Star Patrick J Adams Turns 40: Wife Troian Bellisario Pens Sweet Note

American legal drama Suits star Patrick J Adams rang in 40 on Friday. The actor shot to fame after appearing in Suits as Mike Ross, a college dropout turned unlicensed lawyer. The actor was showered with wishes from his fans via social media. However, one special wish caught the netizens' eye and they cannot help but sigh in awe as Patrick's wife Troian Bellisario shares unseen pictures of the actor to wish him on his birthday. Take a look.

Patrick J Adams turns 40

The Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures that traced the journey of the Suit star from childhood until now. The first picture shared by the 35-year-old showed a toddler Patrick smiling. She also shared some candid pictures of the actor from their date at a beach and at a stadium. Lastly, Bellisario shared a quirky picture of them together.

She also penned a sweet note for her husband by talking about how a child who was born 40 years ago changed everything in her universe. Bellisario wrote, ''40 years ago a woman gave birth to a baby boy. Millions of others have done the same. But THIS boy grew up into THIS man and changed everything in my little corner of the universe.''. She called Pratick her 'best friend' by writing,

''@halfadams you are my best friend, the love of my life, the father of our two beautiful girls. Nothing compares to you. This has been your best year yet (you grow more handsome, more centered, even more talented and kindhearted every single day)''

Concluding her sweet note, the actor wished for many more adventures with her husband and thanked him for letting her in his life. Bellisario wrote, ''and I know the best is still yet to come. Thank you for letting me come on your adventure. Happy birthday my love.''

Netizens' reaction to Patrick J Adams birthday post

Several fans appeared impressed by Bellisario's doing letter for her husband as one user wrote, ''Partner appreciation goals'' while another said, ''Your love, respect and admiration for each other is the best example your girls could have. They are so lucky. Happy birthday, Patrick.''

The couple got married in 2016 and shares two daughters namely Aurora Adams, and Elliot Rowena Adams. The duo also does not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media.

