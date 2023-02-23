Suki Waterhouse ‘is Shocked’ To Be Dating Robert Pattinson For 5 Years

Suki Waterhouse, who is dating Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, recently talked about her relationship and said she feels incredibly excited when she sees his name pop up on her phone or even a text. The couple started dating in 2018 and have completed 5 years of relationship.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up on my phone or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” said Suki, in an interview with The Times.

The model-actor also added that she is “shocked” and “Happy” to be dating someone for five years. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have a lot in common, said the model, adding, “We always say that I never, ever would have thought I’d go out with a boy from Barnes, and he didn’t think he’d go out with a girl from Chiswick.”

The couple stays away from glitzy neighbourhood

Revealing that Robert Pattinson is a little paranoid about paparazzi, Suki Waterhouse said that they stay away from glitzy neighbourhood. “That’s part of his bit, wearing a mask … but he thinks people are chasing him even if we’re on the couch. He’s just got that mentality,” said Suki.

Suki Waterhouse takes acting advice from Robert and gets him to help her with auditions before he falls asleep on the sofa. She concluded by saying that Robert is definitely not getting advice from her on acting.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were first spotted together in London in 2018 and they have been living together since then. The couple recently made their first red carpet-appearance. They were walking hands-in-hands at the Dior fashion show in Egypt.

Suki Waterhouse is currently seen playing the role of Karen Sirko on the new Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six.