'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Des Bishop

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop have taken the next big step in their relationship. The Summer House star is now engaged to Bishop. The couple reportedly began dating in July last year and got engaged on Valentine’s Day, revealed Berner.

Summer House star Hannah Berner is now engaged to her boyfriend Des Bishop. People’s exclusive report revealed that the Irish comedian popped the question to Hannah on Valentine’s Day. While talking to the media portal, Berner revealed said that she and her fiancé are “very excited” about this new development in their life. She added that this engagement happened really fast but it did feel right.

Talking about their relationship, Hannah Berner and Des Bishop began their whirlwind romance back in July. Their romance began with Bishop reaching out to Hannah on Instagram. The couple revealed that they soon realized that they had a connection and Bishop was “fairly certain” that is now fiancé was the one for him. Talking about Bishop, the Summer House star said that she loves how they laugh together, and she fell in love with how his mind works.

In this interview, Hannah Berner revealed details about Des Bishop’s proposal. Berner said that when they began dating, Des would send her his funny singing videos and would make her laugh. When she woke up on Valentine’s Day, she received a video of him singing, and she had not received such a video since summer. The video ended with Des saying, “I have a surprise for you”.

While Des Bishop had a surprise planned for her, the Summer House star joked how she was still in bed with her Invisalign on and with a terrible breath. When Bishop was kneeling on her side and pulled out the ring Hannah recalled how she started making “weird crying noises”. In the interview, Hannah also talked about her engagement ring and said it perfect and as her friends would say “very me”. Talking about their marriage plans, the Summer House star revealed that they want to get married sooner rather than later and do not plan to wait for a long time.

