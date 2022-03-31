'Summer Of Soul' Producer Slams Will Smith, Chris Rock For Oscars 2022 Feud; 'I'm Angry'

As Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at Oscars 2022 took the internet by storm, many celebrities are now opening up and sharing their opinions on the same via social media. This included the Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel, who took to social media and penned a long note calling out both the actors after their public feud at Oscars 2022.

Following the incident, Will Smith recently posted a letter of apology on social media, stating that his behaviour at the Oscars 2022 was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', although a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear.

Summer of Soul producer expresses his anger towards Will Smith and Chris Rock

Producer Joseph Patel recently took to his official Twitter handle and penned a series of tweets reacting to the latest Oscars 2022 altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. In his note, he not only called out Will Smith for smacking the comedian but also criticised Chris Rock for making a joke about his team when they won.

While expressing his delight in winning an Oscar, he also mentioned that what Will Smith did on stage was quite selfish of him as "it robbed the category of its moment".

"It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed Summer of Soul and our team of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film," he said.

Adding to it, Patel also stated how bad he felt for his fellow producers, his whole team, and all the people watching and rooting for them, and revealed how they were all in shock walking to the stage, not because of winning but because they were still trying to make sense of what happened.

He even expressed his fury over Chris Rock addressing them as “Summer of Soul…Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and…4 white guys” as they walked on stage to receive the award.

"The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award," he added.

"So I’m angry. Angry at Will Smith. Angry at Chris Rock. Angry for me. Angry for Ahmir. Angry for my fellow filmmakers."

Joseph Patel later signed off by stating how Will Smith and Chris Rock stained what should have been a beautiful moment for them. Here's the series of tweets he posted:

Image: AP/@jazzbeezy_twitter