Sundance Film Festival 2023 Dates Announced; Here's All You Need To Know

As the fans were eagerly awaiting Sundance Film Festival 2023 after last year's event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers recently announced the dates while revealing more details about the festival. On the other hand, even the Sundance Insititute took to their official social media to reveal the dates of the highly-awaited film festival.

The Sundance Film Festival announced last year that the event will take place online over the 'unexpectedly high transmissibility rates' of the Omicron variant. The tweet read, "Despite ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures. Thus, #Sundance 2022’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online."

Sundance Film Festival 2023 dates announced

The Sundance Institute recently took to its official Instagram handle and announced the dates of the much-awaited Sundance Film Festival. the post revealed that the festival will take place from January 19 to 29, 2023 in Park City and Salt Lake as well as online. They further shared details for the audience to avail of early access to tickets.

The caption read, "The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place January 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, as well as online. Become a member now to get early access to ticket sales, invites to upcoming Festival events, merchandise discounts, and more. Visit the link in our bio to learn more and sign up. #Sundance" (sic)

On the other hand, the Festival Director Tabitha Jackson issued an official statement on the Sundance Film Festival's official website and revealed how they can't wait to return to their home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person. The statement read, “We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person. We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering."

