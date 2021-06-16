Sunil Grover Thanks 'creator' Vikas Bahl For Success Of Their Show 'Sunflower'

Sunil Grover recently starred in a dark comedy web series on ZEE5, which is titled, Sunflower. The series premiered on June 11, 2021, and has received mostly positive reviews, for which, Sunil Grover has uploaded a post on his Instagram account, expressing his gratitude towards the creator of the show, Vikas Bahl. Read on to know more about it.

Sunil Grover thanks Vikas Bahl for Sunflower

Sunflower on ZEE5 has opened to a lot of love and positive reviews, from critics and netizens alike. After seeing the Sunflower reviews, Sunil Grover uploaded a picture with Vikas Bahl, who has written and co-directed the show. The picture shows a glimpse from the behind-the-scenes of the show.

In the caption of the post, Sunil Grover wrote, “Sunflowers smiling at each other. All the love that we are getting belongs to the creator of the show, Mr. Vikas Bahl. Thank you Vikas Sir,” followed by emojis to show his love and respect. Take a look at the post from Sunil Grover’s Instagram here:

On this post of Sunil Grover, his fans and followers put up comments, where they praised the show and were also reminded of the scene from it, that the actor has posted a picture of. Here are some of the comments from Sunil Grover’s photo:

A few hours before this post, Sunil Grover had also put up a video, where he thanked the audience for giving massive love to Sunflower and then proceeded to talk about the concept that the show is based on, and the reality that it depicts. In the caption of this post, he wrote a dialogue from the show, “Yeh manjan nahin, manoranjan hai.”

A look at Sunflower cast and premise

Sunflower on ZEE5 is a dark comedy series that revolves around the residents of middle-class housing society and how they deal and react to a murder that takes place in their colony. Sunil Grover in Sunflower stars as Sonu Singh. The show also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chaddha, Sonal Jha, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Radha Bhatt, Saloni Khanna, and Ashwin Kaushal, among others. The show is directed by Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta.

