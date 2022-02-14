Super Bowl 2022: Sophie Turner Wears Eminem Shirt On A Date Night With Joe Jonas

Celebrities had their best time at the Super Bowl LVI and this can be proved by their social media posts. Sharing their excitement with fans, couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dropped a series of pictures on their Instagram handles. The duo were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on February 13.

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram handle and posted some snaps on the story section. The stories were a proof that The Game of Thrones actor is a huge fan of Eminem. She captured a picture of her t-shirt, which had a caption, "I heard there's a football game at the concert today". Ahead of this, she even dropped a pic of her morning coffee with Eminem Latte art.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend Super Bowl LVI

Turner's husband and singer Joe Jonas also posted some BTS videos and pictures of the event. Joe and Sophie confirmed their romance in early 2017 and tied the knot two years later. In July 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Willa. On the work front, Joe recently made a surprise cameo as himself on an episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Sophie Turner has teamed up with Dane DeHaan for crime thriller ‘Wardriver’.

From Justin Bieber to Ye, celebrities enjoy Super Bowl LVI

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were also spotted on a double date during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Kendall took to her verified Instagram handle and flaunted her view of the stadium. In the pictures shared on Instagram Stories, she can be seen donning a cropped white graphic tee, while Hailey wore a simple white tank top and blinged-out necklace.

Kanye West was also snapped at the Super Bowl LVI with his kids North, 8, and Saint, 6, on Sunday, as he wore a full black face mask. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, also posted a now-deleted video of his afternoon at the game on Instagram, from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. In the video, Kanye was heard asking, "Do we got good seats, Northie?", who remained silent. The rapper then asked his son, “Saint, these good seats?."

