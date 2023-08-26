Last Updated:

Super Mario Bros, Barbie, Oppenheimer: Highest-grossing Hollywood Movies Of 2023 So Far

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2023 so far. The list includes titles like Fast X, Barbie and Elemental.

Super Mario Bros, highest grossing films 2023
1/10
Image: X

Super Mario Bros has turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2023 so far with $1.359 billion collection.

highest grossing films 2023
2/10
Image: X

Barbie became the biggest WB release ever by minting $1.291 billion and counting at the worldwide box office.

highest grossing films 2023
3/10
Image: X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was the swan song for James Gunn’s directed series, minted $845 million globally.

highest grossing films 2023
4/10
Image: X

Oppenheimer has minted $725 million at the box office so far, becoming the fourth-largest release of 2023. The Nolan film surpassed Fast X despite being a non-franchise film.

highest grossing films 2023
5/10
Image: X

Fast X is the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise and minted $704.7 million, which is an uncharacteristically underwhelming numbers considering the popularity of the series. 

highest grossing films 2023
6/10
Image: X

Despite being an animated entry, Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has made $687 million. It also received critical and audience praise.

highest grossing films 2023
7/10
Image: X

The Little Mermaid is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2023. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film hauled $568 million.

highest grossing films 2023
8/10
Image: X

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 collection due to competition from Barbie and Oppenheimer. The Tom Cruise film still managed to make $542 million worldwide.

highest grossing films 2023
9/10
Image: X

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film this year so far. It minted $476 million worldwide.

highest grossing films 2023
10/10
Image: X

Disney’s Elemental is the tenth highest-grossing film worldwide in 2023, and slowly worked its way towards the $459 million collection.

