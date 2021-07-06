'Superman' Director Richard Donner Dies At 91; Netizens Thank Him For The Iconic 1978 Film

Hollywood director and producer Richard Donner passed away on July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. Richard Donner was known for helming some most iconic films, including Superman, Lethal Weapon, and The Goonies. Donner's wife and production company confirmed the news to Variety. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Netizens pay tribute to Richard Donner on Twitter

Following the demise of Richard Donner, the social media platform Twitter was filled with tributes to the late director. Director Zack Snyder also came forward to pay his tribute to the Superman director. He wrote:

Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe. pic.twitter.com/zmeONQpTUT — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 5, 2021

A Twitter user shared his favourite part from Superman. In his tweet, the user wrote, "We lost a true legend today. I don't really know how to put into a tweet the impact that Richard Donner had with Superman 1978, so here's a segment from when I rewatched the movie about a month ago that I think captures my feelings a little bit better. RIP Richard Donner". Here is how several Twitter users reacted to Richard Donner's demise.

We lost a true legend today. I don't really know how to put into a tweet the impact that Richard Donner had with Superman 1978, so here's a segment from when I rewatched the movie about a month ago that I think captures my feelings a little bit better.



RIP Richard Donner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hjk2KCLL93 — troyoboyo (@troyoboyo17) July 6, 2021

Sometimes you regret opening your twitter account, today was that day.



The news of the passing of #RichardDonner was totally unexpected. I don’t even need to list his movies, you all know the characters by name-that’s the point!



R.I.P. Master Storyteller. pic.twitter.com/bUhmePKLpk — Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) July 6, 2021

#RichardDonner - You introduced me & so many like me to the magic of Cinema . You never ceased to inspire ! pic.twitter.com/PrQ1aU7lLW — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) July 6, 2021

#RichardDonner made us believe a man could fly. pic.twitter.com/YsiWbXth6s — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) July 5, 2021

Wow. I was amazed by how good this was. This is the best Superman movie and Christopher Reeves is The Man of Steel!



Rest In Peace Richard Donner. I didn’t grow up with your Superman but I really wish I was there to experience it. You made me believe a man could fly. https://t.co/16rQqy4WOd — Alan (@AJCI282002) July 6, 2021

Richard Donner's early life

Richard Donner began his career in the entertainment industry as an actor. He bagged a role in a Martin Ritt directorial TV show. Donner later assisted Ritt in his next project and found his passion in directing. He then went on helming several commercials and landed on his first feature film, X-15, in 1961. Richard Donner's breakthrough came with the 1976's horror mystery The Omen. His credits included helming such iconic movies across several genres. Superman: The Movie starring Christopher Reeve was one of his iconic films. Reportedly, it was Richard DOnner's vision to see a comic book hero land on a theatre screen. Donner inspired several other directors who later made movies based on DC and Marvel comics.

Details about Superman: The Movie

Superman: The Movie was released in 1978. The film starred Christopher Reeve as Kal-el (Clark Kent), Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, Marlon Brando as Jor-El, Gene Heckman as Lex Luthor, and Ned Beatty as Otis. The plot of the film revolved around the original tales of Superman in DC comics. Jor-El safely sends his son Kal-el to earth. When a couple finds him on their farm, they raise him as Clark Kent. As Clark tries to lead a normal life while growing up, his supernatural powers evolve. Later he uses his powers to fight for truth and justice. While Richard Donner helmed the project, it was produced by Pierre Spengler.

Richard Donner's other projects

Post the successful run of Superman, Richard Donner went on to direct the Lethal Weapon film series. His project The Goonies also gained much love from the audience. Richard Donner later became an executive producer of the 2000 film X-Men starring Hugh Jackman. He also became the executive producer of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.

