'Superman' Reboot In Works, Ta-Nehisi Coates To Pen Screenplay

The production company Warner Bros. Pictures is going to make the reboot of the iconic film Superman in which Black Panther writer Ta-Nehisi Coates will give his pen and write for this reboot with an alternate storyline. Ta-Nehisi Coates is a novelist and screenwriter and who had written books like We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy, The Beautiful Struggle, The Water Dancer, and Between the World and me which was later adapted on-screen & also won National Book Award in 2015. Ta-Nehisi has also written for Marvel Comics for Black Panther and Captain America.

As reported by ANI, Ta-Nehisi said that he is honored to be invited by Warner Bros., DC Films, and Bad Robot into the DC Extended Universe. Coates wanted to add something meaningful to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero. The Chairman of Warner Bros. Toby Emmerich said that Between the World and Me changed the perception of the people to look at the world differently. Toby was confident that Coates will give fans a new perspective to see Superman. This film will be produced by J.J Abrams who had earlier worked on the Star Wars series & Star Trek. This film is also speculated to be a spin-off in which the character of Superman would be a black person rather than a traditional white guy as per the comic-book. Earlier actor, Michael B. Jordan tried to work and develop the idea of Black Superman with the production house but didn't take off maybe he would be approached to star in the reboot.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Reveals DC Declined His Batman V Superman Prequel Comic Idea Of Robin's Death

Also Read: Zack Snyder's New Justice League Clip Shows Black Suit Superman Using Heat Vision & More!

Ta-Nehisi Coates has been attached to various big-budgeted film projects and with adaptations of his written works. His book Between the World and Me was adapted into a film last year by HBO in November. While his other book The Water Dancer is soon getting a cinematic adaptation backed up by Hollywood big-wigs Brad Pitt & Oprah Winfrey.

Also Read: Harley Quinn Skin To Be Released In Fortnite With The DC Comics Collaboration

Also Read: Fortnite To Collaborate With DC Comics To Bring In A New Batman Skin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.