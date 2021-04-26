Last Updated:

'Supernatural' Actor Misha Collins' Appearance At The Oscars Raises Eyebrows

Supernatural's Misha Collins recently attended the Oscars 2021. Read further to find out why the actor attended the ceremony without being nominated.

supernatural's misha collins (Image Credits: Misha Collins Instagram)


The 93rd Academy Awards will go down in history as undoubtedly the most different awards ceremony. As the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was recently organised from two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Several A list actors attended the Oscars 2021. However, one actor raised several eyebrows for attending the Oscars 2021 ceremony. Supernatural's Misha Collins was also present at the ceremony and his presence has left a lot of people wondering why was the actor there at the ceremony. For all the people who are curious about Supernatural's Misha Collins’ presence at Oscars 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Why was Supernatural's Misha Collins at Oscars 2021?

Misha Collins is known for playing the role of Castiel in Supernatural. The actor was not nominated for any awards in Oscars 2021. This made the audience curious when they saw him present at the ceremony. Misha Collins later revealed that he was present at the venue to support his long time friend Sound of Metal director Darius Marder. Misha Collins took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he was there to support Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations. Misha Collins has been supporting his dear friend Sound of Metal's Darius Marder throughout this year’s awards cycle.

He took to his official Twitter handle and shared several pictures with Sound of Metal's Darius Marder. In one of the tweets he revealed, I am at the Oscars tonight with my BFF since I was 12. He has won two Oscars tonight so far for his film, @SoundOfMetalUK. So proud of you, @dariusmarder.” Here is a look at Misha Collins' Twitter post about Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations and Darius Marder.

Netizens react to Misha Collins' Twitter

As Misha Collins shared a picture with the team of Sound of Metal, several fans commented in the thread of his tweet and praised the actor. One of the users praised the movie and Misha Collins and said, “I just hope that one day you'll have your own Oscar's, Mish But today our fingers are crossed for the sound of metal and Daruis” Another such user called Misha a big supporter of Darius. One of the netizens wrote, “So proud of Darius and the cast and crew of #SoundOfMetal, and I'm so glad to see you happy and relaxed, Misha.” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Misha Collins' Twitter posts.

Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations

Sound of Metal has won big at the Oscars 2021. The movie won the award for Best Film editing and Best Sound. Other Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations include Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Image Credits: Misha Collins Instagram

