'Supernatural' Actor Misha Collins' Appearance At The Oscars Raises Eyebrows

The 93rd Academy Awards will go down in history as undoubtedly the most different awards ceremony. As the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was recently organised from two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Several A list actors attended the Oscars 2021. However, one actor raised several eyebrows for attending the Oscars 2021 ceremony. Supernatural's Misha Collins was also present at the ceremony and his presence has left a lot of people wondering why was the actor there at the ceremony. For all the people who are curious about Supernatural's Misha Collins’ presence at Oscars 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Why was Supernatural's Misha Collins at Oscars 2021?

Misha Collins is known for playing the role of Castiel in Supernatural. The actor was not nominated for any awards in Oscars 2021. This made the audience curious when they saw him present at the ceremony. Misha Collins later revealed that he was present at the venue to support his long time friend Sound of Metal director Darius Marder. Misha Collins took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he was there to support Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations. Misha Collins has been supporting his dear friend Sound of Metal's Darius Marder throughout this year’s awards cycle.

He took to his official Twitter handle and shared several pictures with Sound of Metal's Darius Marder. In one of the tweets he revealed, I am at the Oscars tonight with my BFF since I was 12. He has won two Oscars tonight so far for his film, @SoundOfMetalUK. So proud of you, @dariusmarder.” Here is a look at Misha Collins' Twitter post about Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations and Darius Marder.

I am at the Oscars tonight with my BFF since I was 12. He has won two Oscars tonight so far for his film, @SoundOfMetalUK. So proud of you, @dariusmarder. pic.twitter.com/sBTwKiN0cP — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 26, 2021

The first of #SoundOfMetal’s #oscars! (They won’t let me touch it until I wash my hands, but I was allowed to point at it.) pic.twitter.com/9eWVyi2wzo — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 26, 2021

My bff since I was 12 years old is nominated Oscars in 6 categories tonight and I couldn't be more proud (or jealous). So happy for him and for this incredible, inclusive film about the deaf community and addiction and the human condition. So full of love and pride tonight... pic.twitter.com/o2eKi5UI2f — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 26, 2021

Netizens react to Misha Collins' Twitter

As Misha Collins shared a picture with the team of Sound of Metal, several fans commented in the thread of his tweet and praised the actor. One of the users praised the movie and Misha Collins and said, “I just hope that one day you'll have your own Oscar's, Mish But today our fingers are crossed for the sound of metal and Daruis” Another such user called Misha a big supporter of Darius. One of the netizens wrote, “So proud of Darius and the cast and crew of #SoundOfMetal, and I'm so glad to see you happy and relaxed, Misha.” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Misha Collins' Twitter posts.

I just hope that one day you'll have your own Oscar's, Mish ðŸ’™

But today our fingers are crossed for the sound of metal and Daruis ðŸ¤žðŸ¤žðŸ¤ž — hello Dean âœ¨ Heller Friend ðŸ’™ðŸ’š #WeLoveYouMisha (@spnmrvlshrlck) April 26, 2021

I’m so proud of darius and you are such a big supporter of him my heart misha you are breaking it — Gigiã€°ï¸Misha Darius breakdown (@DeanCasPingPong) April 26, 2021

MISHA this is the cutest picture ever!!! We’re all so proud of Darius and Sound of Metal. I’m sure not nearly as much as you are though ðŸ’œ — Steph ðŸƒ (@featheredinlead) April 26, 2021

Misha, could you not make me cry tonight...please? Your friendship with Darius is beautiful and heartwarming. Lifelong friendships are so special and hard to find and I'm happy to see how beautiful and supportive both of your friendship is. Thanks for sharing it with us. — MIKA ðŸ’™ðŸ’šðŸ”ž (@samuletkeeper) April 26, 2021

You're going to make me cry #friendshipgoals

Live the moment Mish, enjoy with Darius and thank you for sharing part of this wonderful experience with us, but now enough of the cell phone for a while and enjoy the night ðŸ’™âœ¨ — SinthyaR ðŸ’™MðŸ’šJ (@SinthyaR) April 26, 2021

Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations

Sound of Metal has won big at the Oscars 2021. The movie won the award for Best Film editing and Best Sound. Other Sound of Metal's Oscar nominations include Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

