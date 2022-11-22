'Supernatural' Fame Actor Nicki Aycox Passes Away At 47

Actor Nicki Aycox, who was known for playing Meg Masters on the CW series Supernatural, breathed her last on November 16. The actor was battling leukemia for nearly the past two years. She was 47.

According to Variety, Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news last week via Facebook. Penning an emotional note, Ceklosky mentioned that Aycox had her husband, Matt Raab, by her side at the time she passed away. The note read, "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side." "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," Ceklosky added.

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke mourns Aycox's death

Aycox played the role of Meg Masters, a human who became the host of a demon, on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008. Following the actor's death, the creator of Supernatural, Eric Kripke, paid a heartwarming tribute via Twitter. Sharing a GIF of the late actor, he wrote, "Gutted to hear the great NickiAycox, our first MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary."

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022

Nicki Aycox's cancer battle

In March 2021, Aycox opened up about her battle against leukemia. She shared a picture from the hospital bed and revealed that she thought she had COVID-19 when she fell ill, but it turned out she had leukemia. She wrote, "Hi all! Sorry 4 time away I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia. I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. take care of yourself all! I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!"

Apart from Supernatural, Aycox also featured in Cold Case, Providence, Over There, Ed, LAX, Dark Blue, and Significant Others. She also appeared in several movies, such as Defying Gravity, Double Tap, Rave Macbeth, She Gets What She Wants, and more.

Image: Instagram/@that_girl_attie92