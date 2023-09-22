Superworld Animation Movie In The Works At Paramount

Paramount Animation is developing a feature film based on the book series "Superworld", created and illustrated by Yarrow Cheney and Carrie Cheney.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Brad Butler will oversee the project for Paramount Animation.

The film, titled "Superworld", is set in an alternate world where everybody has powers, however, a supervillain has taken over.

"The one kid who lacks special abilities is the only person who's able to steal the Super Stone that keeps the villain in control but to do that, he must pull off the dangerous heist while rallying his hero friends in a war against the villains," the plotline reads.

Yarrow and Carrie Cheney are a husband-and-wife creative team who produced, wrote, and directed the acclaimed animated short, "The Very First Noel".

Yarrow also co-directed the 2016's hit animation movie "The Secret Life of Pets".