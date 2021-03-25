Suraj Sharma Throws Light On Stereotyping Asians & Cultural Representation In Hollywood

Life Of Pi star Suraj Sharma has shared his thoughts on the stereotyping that prevails in the Hollywood industry. He opened up about his experiences, roles he had been offered and more. He also shared his perspective of Hollywood's evolution over time regarding the portrayal of South Asians in movies.

He spoke about migrating to the USA seven to eight years back. He added that the scope for South Asian actors has increased since he first started acting in the industry. He said that it didn't matter how many actors were a part of the movie, rather the number of producers and writers who would be a part of the team, according to Mid-Day.

He said that it helped the audience relate better with the sequences shown on screen. He was also glad that many South Asian film festivals were also being encouraged. He added that while stereotype continues to prevail in the industry, it doesn't come from "a place of malice". He said that he was frustrated with the types of roles he had seen in the beginning but later understood that, the filmmakers were not aware of the lives led by the South Asian communities in their countries and so "find it hard to imagine".

Suraj Sharma's movies in 2021

Suraj Sharma was recently seen in the movie The Illegal. He played the lead character who is an undocumented worker in the United States of America. He migrates to the country to become a filmmaker in Hollywood. His journey faces ups and downs as he slowly starts running out of money to sustain himself in the country.

The movie is written, directed and produced by Danish Renzu. Hannah Masi plays Suraj's love interest in the movie. The Illegal cast members also include Shweta Tripathi who plays his sister, Adil Hussain and Neelima Azim as his parents, Jay Ali as Zayen Khan, Ismail Bashey as his uncle and Iqbal Theba as Babaji.

The Illegal was released on March 23, 2021, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie was premiered in 2019 at the Austin Film Festival. It has received the Special Award for Discovering India at the Mumbai International Film Festival, Best Feature Critics Choice at the Vancouver South Asian Film Festival and received two awards at the DC South Asian Film Festival for Best Film Jury Mention and Best Feature Audience Award.

(Image Courtesy: Screengrab from The Illegal)