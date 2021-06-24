Susan Watson Shares Shooting Experience Of 'Between The World And Me' & 'This Is Us'

Actor Susan Kelechi Watson of This is Us fame opened up about her experience of being a producer for Between the World and Me, This is Us and what she has in store next for the year. Between the World and Me is based on a non-fiction book by the same name written by author Ta-Nehisi Coates. Between the World and Me is Susan’s first venture as a producer. Susan also discussed the beautiful moments and the joy she felt when she filmed at Howard University.

During an interview with Awards Daily, Susan Kelechi Watson was asked about how the filming of Between the World and Me was done and she said that the shooting for the special was done during the COVID-19 lockdown. She said that they tried to create an intimate way to tell the story and they felt Zooming or the direct to camera format worked best in the scenario. She added that due to the lockdown restrictions only a few people could be together in a room. So they had three crews in different cities like Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta who shot different parts at the same time.

In the special Between the World and Me, Susan has a segment for which she shot in Howard University. Susan herself is an alumnus of the University and she said that the time she spent in Howard during the shooting was the beautiful moments she had during the special. She said that being on the campus of the University that she studies in made it easy for her to point out buildings and talk about them during the shoot. She added that it is the part that makes everyone remember that amidst all the tragedy, there are things that should be celebrated.

During the interview with Awards Daily, Susan was asked about her role as Beth in the series This is Us where she plays the role of one of the children of the Pearson family. Talking about Beth, Susan said that she loves how Beth doesn’t have anything figured out. She said she wanted her character to stumble and to kind of fall and be messy, and to her, it was perfect. This is Us is a TV series created by Dan Fogelman and the This is Us cast includes Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and many more talented actors.

On the work front

In the interview, Susan revealed that she will be a part of Jocelyn Bioh’s adaptation of The Merry Wives of Windsor that will be conducted in Shakespeare in the Park. Susan said that she was getting the chills just by talking about it. Susan will also be heard in the upcoming animated movie Rumble.

IMAGE: SUSAN KELECHI WATSON/ INSTAGRAM

