Suspects Accused Of Kidnapping Lady Gaga's Pet Dogs Charged With Attempted Murder

A couple of months back, the news of the kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s dogs had emerged which revealed that the walker of her bulldogs was shot by perpetrators who then took away both the dogs. While no news was known about their whereabouts for a brief period since, it has been learnt that police have recently arrested three men for the crime. They have now been charged with the felony of attempted murder, as per Rolling Stone. Following are more details, along with a recap of some of the major highlights of this case.

Kidnappers of Lady Gaga’s dogs charged with attempted murder

Nearly two months after the pet dogs of Lady Gaga were stolen, the perpetrators of this kidnapping have been charged with multiple accounts of felonies. These include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery as well as a second-degree robbery. The three suspects of these crimes have been identified as James Jackson (18), Jailyn White (19) and Lafayette Whaley (27). These suspects are revealed to be documented gangsters who had been targeting bulldogs due to the fact that they are expensive. The suspects were also reportedly unaware of the fact that Lady Gaga was the owner of these dogs.

The case also has two additional defendants, Harold White (40) and Jennifer McBride (50), who were both charged with accessory to the attempted murder. After the kidnapping of her dogs, Lady Gaga had announced an award of $ 5,00,000 to anyone who would bring the dogs back to her. McBride had brought the dogs to the police in search of this award and she was said to be uninvolved with the kidnapping. However, she has now been charged with her alleged involvement in the crime.

The incident had occurred on February 24 this year. Ryan Fischer, who was the walker of Gaga’s pet dogs, was shot by a handgun around 9:40 p.m. local time. Ryan received immediate medical treatment and is now in a better condition. While a lot of developments have taken place on this matter, there has been no word yet from Lady Gaga’s end.

Promo image courtesy: Lady Gaga's Instagram