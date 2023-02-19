'Suspicious Texts' On Machine Gun Kelly’s Phone Led To Break Up With Megan Fox?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently made headlines when the actress deleted all her pictures with him on Instagram. Fox later deleted her Instagram account as well leading to speculation that the couple has broken up. The pair was even spotted outside a marriage counselor's office in an attempt to sort out the issues in their relatiosnhip and get back on track.

Now, a source has told Page Six that Fox discovered some texts on MGK's phone that prompted her to make a decision about where their relationship is headed. But they are still attempting to make things work. She allegedly discovered suspicious “DM’s and text messages” on MGK's phone, which made her "think he has been having an affair."

Earlier, Fox shared the lyrics to Beyoncé's Lemonade song with a carousel of self-portrait images on her Instagram which said, "You can taste the dishonesty, it's over your breath."

After that, Fox unfollowed her fiancé MGK and started following Eminem. The Not Afraid rapper has been openly warring with MGK for years. Later, Fox completely deactivated her account.

Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Megan Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd?

Following the drama between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, fans on the Internet started making guesses about the reasons which led to the couple's alleged break-up. One netizen said he had an affair with Sophie, which was perceived as a reference to Kelly's touring guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

The management team of Lloyd has since issued a statement denying these rumours. Their statement reads, “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

They added, "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”