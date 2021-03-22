Suzanne Somers Reveals Having Happening Sex Life With Husband Alan 'because Of Hormones'

American actor Suzanne Somers recently spilt the beans on her sex life with husband Alan Hamel and revealed that they been lately "having a lot of sex". In her latest interview on Heather Dubrow’s World podcast, the Three's Company star spoke about having an amazing relationship with her husband after raising their kids and getting them married. Suzanne also didn't shy away from revealing that she injects her husband with hormones for "having fun".

At Suzanne Somers' age of 74 and Alan Hamel's age of 84, the couple has a rigorous sex life, revealed the former in her latest interview with Heather Dubrow on her podcast. During her candid conversation with Heather recently, the Step by Step star, who has been married to Alan for over four decades now, revealed that "because of hormones we're having a lot of sex". She said during the interaction, "And at this stage of life most people think that's, you know, over the hill. Too much information but what time is it, like noon? There's already been three - I've had sex with him three times so far today."

For the unversed, she and Alan had tied the knot back in 1977. Elaborating further on her 'amazing relationship', Suzanne Somers added that their relationship "has always been amazing". And now that they have raised their kids - having paid for their tuition, bearing expenses for their weddings, and helping them get their start in their lives - it is just her and Alan. She exclaimed during the interaction, "Man, are we having fun."

Although the couple got married in 1977, they do not have any children together. However, both of them had become parents during their respective previous marriages. Back in 1965, Suzanne had gotten married to Bruce Somers at the age of 19 and has a son, Bruce Jr, with him. On the other hand, Alan had wedded Marilyn at the age of 19, with whom he has a daughter named Leslie and a son named Stephen.

(Image credit: Suzanne Somers Instagram)

