Suzanne Somers Reveals She Knew Husband Alan Hamel Was "the One" After Their First Date

Three's Company actress Suzanne Somers' opened about her intimate relationship with her husband of 44 years Alan Hamel. The 74-year-old actress did not shy away from spilling the beans on their erotic first date and how she broke every rule of her mother's. Read more about Somers and Hamel's romantic journey since 1977

Suzanne Somers' on knowing Alan Hamel was 'The one'

The veteran actress appeared on Daily Blast Live where she talked about her intimate relationship with her husband and how she knew right away that he was the perfect man for her. Suzanne revealed that she did everything her mother advised her against on her first date with Hamel. Being a 20-year-old, the actress grabbed the opportunity of experimenting with new things and did pot brownie for the first time.

Talking about their first date, Somers revealed that she went to a man's room for the first time and slept with him on their first date. After their first date, the actress knew right away that Alan was 'The one' for her. The couple got married in 1977 and have since been together. Suzanne Somers' husband Alan Hamel is a Canadian entertainer, known for hosting Anniversary Game.

Suzanne Somers on how she keeps the sparks alive

The actress went on in detail about her romantic relationship with her husband after being married for over four decades and having three kids. She stated ageing is about declining nutrients and minerals which can be restored if one knows how to take care of themselves. In her book, 'A New Way to Age', Suzanne wrote about restoring one's youth which helped her keeping the spark alive in her relationship and having a healthy sex life with her husband.

Suzanne Somers' shows

The American actress and author is famous for her role as Chrissy Snow on Three's Company and Step by Step as Carol Foster Lambert. She went on to appear in several TV shows such as Mantrap, The Rockford Files, Tattletales, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress has also worked in movies such as Billy Jack Goes to Washington and Nothing Personal.

