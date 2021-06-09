'Sweet Girl' Makers Share Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Stills Along With Film Release Date

Netflix geeked week took to social media to unveil certain stills from the upcoming project, Sweet Girl. The series features Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced in the lead along with a bunch of other talented actors. The first look of the project has caused quite a hype around it among fans who now seem eager to watch the film as soon as possible. The photos shared by Netflix featured two pictures of Jason Momoa from the series.

‘Sweet Girl': Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced pics released

The pictures shared by the OTT platform saw an intense and grim look to it that sparked the audience's interest in the upcoming project. Further on, Isabela Merced was seen in a still holding a camera in hand, while the previous two still saw Momoa running amid traffic and walking out of a car. The intense look of the pictures shared by Netflix has now created quite a buzz around the film that will soon be released on August 20 of this year. Fans wrote how excited they are for the film and commented with a number of emojis to share their feelings.

About the film

The film Sweet girl is centred around a revenge plot where the father played by Jason is set out to avenge the death of his wife, while protecting his daughter Rachel played by Isabela Merced. As per the synopsis of the film, Jason will be playing a devoted father who goes on to seek justice against a pharmaceutical company that is responsible for pulling a lifesaving drug from the market. Due to that his wife in the film loses her life and dies from cancer. Thus Jason as Ray Cooper sets on his path to unravel the truth of the disappearance of the drugs from the market.

The quest leads him into several deadly encounters and puts his daughter's life at risk as well. Soon the mission turns into a path of vengeance as Cooper has to protect his family. The movie has been directed by debut director Bran Andrew Mendoz and will feature actors Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James. The film is all set to release on August 20th of this year and fans seem quite excited for this upcoming film.

