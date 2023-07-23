Last Updated:

Sweet Magnolias 3 To Special Ops Lioness: New Web Series To Binge Watch This Week

The third season of Sweet Magnolias, Zoe Zaldana starrer Special Ops and many more series are streaming on OTT this week. Know all about them.

Shreya Pandey
Fifteen Love
Fifteen Love is a drama series that is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released on July 21, this drama series is headlined by Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner. 

Sweet Magnolias
Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias started streaming on Netflix from July 20. The series narrates the life of three friends who help each other cruise through hurdles in life. 

Special Ops: Lioness
Special Ops: Lioness is an American spy thriller streaming on Jio Cinema from July 23. The show stars Zoe Zaldana, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira and Morgan Freeman. 

Swagger
Swagger, a sports drama started streaming on Apple TV+ from July 23. The show highlights the corrupt system in the world of sports. 

Extreme Home Makeover
The tenth season of Extreme Home Makeover streaming began on Netflix from July 21. The show is hosted by Ty Pennington and features a time-based challenge given to designers. 

Supa Team 4
Supa Team 4 has also been streaming since July 20 on Netfix. The animated action-adventure series is best suited for kids. 

Justified: City Primeval
Justified: City Primeval is an American crime drama series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 19. Timothy Olyphant leads the star cast of the show. 

