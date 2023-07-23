Sweet Magnolias 3 To Special Ops Lioness: New Web Series To Binge Watch This Week

Quick links:
Fifteen Love is a drama series that is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released on July 21, this drama series is headlined by Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner.
Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias started streaming on Netflix from July 20. The series narrates the life of three friends who help each other cruise through hurdles in life.
Special Ops: Lioness is an American spy thriller streaming on Jio Cinema from July 23. The show stars Zoe Zaldana, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira and Morgan Freeman.
Swagger, a sports drama started streaming on Apple TV+ from July 23. The show highlights the corrupt system in the world of sports.
The tenth season of Extreme Home Makeover streaming began on Netflix from July 21. The show is hosted by Ty Pennington and features a time-based challenge given to designers.
Supa Team 4 has also been streaming since July 20 on Netfix. The animated action-adventure series is best suited for kids.