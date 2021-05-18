'Sweet Tooth' Trailer: Fans Call Upcoming Netflix Show 'magical Masterpiece'

Netflix has released the trailer of the upcoming fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth, which arrives on the platform in the first week of June. The show is based on a series of DC Comics authored by Jeff Lemire and is created by Jim Mickle. Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. Take a look at the trailer and how fans reacted to it.

Sweet Tooth trailer releases, here is what fans have to say

The trailer of Sweet Tooth came out on Monday, May 17, 2021, and has been winning the hearts of fans, especially those who have read the Jeff Lemire written comics of the same name. The 2-minute-54-second long video has garnered over 150k views, with more than 8k likes. The description of the show, under the trailer reads, “Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure”.

Take a look at some of the comments here;

More about Sweet Tooth

The show's cast features Christian Convery in the titular role as Gus along with Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte in other key roles. The show will also feature Dania Ramirez as Aimee, Neil Sandilands as General Steven Abbot, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh and Mia Artemis as Tiger. The show is written, created as well as directed by Jim Mickle.

Sweet Tooth will be bankrolled by the banners DC Entertainment, Team Downey and Warner Bros. Television with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran on board as executive producers and Evan Moore as producer. The show will be narrated by James Brollini.

According to Deadline, the show went on floors back in June 2020 in New Zealand and was halted shortly after, following the safety guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show then resumed filming once again on October 1, 2020, wrapping up sometime in mid-December. The series was all set to release on the American streaming platform Hulu, earlier but was recently moved to Netflix in April 2021.

