Sydney Sweeney Of 'Euphoria' Fame To Marry Jonathan Davino Next Year; Here's What We Know

After bagging two Emmy nominations for her ace acting skills in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney is seemingly looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life. As per various reports, Sweeney had been dating Jonathan Davino for a while now and is also rumoured to be engaged to him. In the latest update, the couple is expected to tie the knot by next year.

According to the latest report by Entertainment Tonight, sources have revealed that Sydney Sweeney is currently planning her wedding with her rumoured businessman fiance Jonathan Davino.The source revealed that the Euphoria star has been thinking about wedding planning and the rumoured couple are excited to tie the knot. They are hoping to get hitched in the Spring of next year.

The source of the leading daily said, "She has been thinking about wedding planning." "Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year," the source further added.

The rumoured couple has been linked together since 2018 as they were spotted going out together several times. However, the two have never confirmed their relationship. Back in March, Sydney Sweeney sparked wedding rumours as she was spotted wearing a huge stone-studded ring in Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney on not dating anyone from the entertainment industry

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney opened up on the reason behind not dating anyone from the entertainment industry. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor revealed she does not date people in the spotlight as she cannot be her normal self with them. She said, "I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system." "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back," she further added.

Sydney Sweeney's Emmy nominations

Sydney Sweeney was surely over the moon as she has been nominated for not one but two Emmy Awards. Sydney Sweeney has been nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in Euphoria. She also bagged a nomination for her comedy-drama series The White Lotus in the Outstanding Limited Series category.

Image: Twitter/@ThePopTingz