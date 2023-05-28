Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Struggles To Get Distinct Roles After Euphoria

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney recently opened up about her struggle with landing diverse roles. Sweeney is mostly known for her appearance in the HBO show Euphoria, where she is seen alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya. Moreover, she is set to appear in her new HBO film, Reality.

The star recently spoke with Variety about her latest project. During the conversation, she spoke about how she was offered scripts similar to her role in Euphoria or The White Lotus. She expressed gratitude at the opportunity of finding roles that are different from her characters Cassie or Olivia. She explained she auditioned like most actors to appear in Reality, and received the opportunity like anyone else would. She further said she received her role in The White Lotus in much the same way.

“I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else,” explained Sydney Sweeney. “It was the same for The White Lotus. They didn’t think that I was right for The White Lotus, because I did Euphoria. So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for The White Lotus just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else,” concluded the star. She also spoke about the experience of working on Reality.

Sydney Sweeney on Reality

While speaking with the outlet, she said that the movie did not take sides on the matter, and ‘humanised an experience that became so politicised’. Sydney also welcomed the experience as something new for herself, and said that the film is only based on ‘a moment in a woman’s life’. The HBO film is based on the ex-intelligence specialist Reality Winner, who was investigated by the FBI in a case regarding mishandled classified information. Reality comes from writer-director Tina Sattar and is slated to debut on HBO Max on May 29.