Sylvester Stallone All Set For Comeback To MCU's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

Sylvester Stallone is all set to return to the MCU's new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The confirmation comes from the actor as he took to his official Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes video clip which was apparently captured on the sets of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The third installment of MCU, which is slated for release in 2023, will mark Stallone's return to the galaxy after he starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the year 2017. The actor will be reprising his role as Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk.

Sylvester Stallone comes back to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sylvester Stallone dropped a BTS clip from the sets. He captioned the post, "For those interested [in] what goes on behind the scenes for filmmaking. Here’s just a very small part of it. Face duplication." In the video clip, the actor gives a sneak peek by showing 'very sensitive equipment' informing fans 'what they do beforehand' to capture 'every expression you could possibly have' to 'be duplicated if you’re not around."

The actor goes on to show an example of an already photographed face of a man with 'eyes neutral' and a 'scowling' face. He can be heard saying, "movie making has become definitely a science" before signing off. The second BTS video clip attached in the post shows the equipment at work as Stallone poses and seems like a million cameras flash to photograph his face. Many fans and followers dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier, the film's helmer James Gunn posted his picture from the sets where he is surrounded by Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Zoe Saldana, along with new additions, Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji. James Gunn extends the MCU and reached into the Dc world where the duo worked together on the hit film, The Suicide Squad. In the film, Stallone lent his voice for a part-shark, part-human character, King Shark. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for theatrical release on May 5, 2023.

Image: Twitter/@VSFalcon23