Sylvester Stallone Announces Completion Of 'Rocky IV' Directors Cut

Sylvester Stallone recently took to Instagram to share exciting news for the fans of Rocky IV. Sylvester announced that the director’s cut of Rocky IV is in the works last fall and now he posted an update regarding the completion of Rocky IV. The actor revealed that the director’s cut will be launched on its 35th anniversary in November but Sylvester missed the dates because of some post-production issues.

Sylvester Stallone announces completion of Rocky IV director’s cut

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to share a new video where he can be seen in one of his editing rooms. The actor in the clip said, "It's never complete. I've said this before, you can go back and see a movie that you've done 50 years ago and go, 'I've got to re-edit that.' And every director feels the same way”. In the caption, he wrote, “Last day of completing ROCKY 4 !!! Get Ready to RUMBLE!!!" Take a look at his post below.

Further in the clip, Sylvester expresses how great he feels about getting another chance to create Rocky IV. He said, "It's not about making a movie, it's about remaking. Unfortunately, you run out of time, you run out of money. They basically throw you out of the room. So, therefore, you don't get a chance, but on this one, I finally got a chance, so I'm feeling great about this."

According to a report by Movieweb, the director’s cut of Rocky IV will feature some new footage that wasn’t a part of the original movie. There will be a new fight scene between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago. Pauline’s pet robot is not going to be a part of this cut as Rocky feels that scene doesn’t fit well with what he really had in mind for the sequel. However, no details regarding the release of the director’s cut of Rocky IV have been revealed yet.

This is probably the last time fans will see Sylvester Stallone as Rocky, they are excited even if the scenes are very old. It was recently revealed that Stallone is not going to be a part of the third part of the movie Creed. The actor has also expressed his desire to make a prequel series based on a young Rocky with a new protégé in the future.

Source: Sylvester Stallone's Instagram