Sylvester Stallone Breaks Silence On Split With Jennifer Flavin; 'I'll Always Love Her'

Sylvester Stallone and his partner Jennifer Flavin called it quits after 25 years of marriage. Flavin filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star at a court in Palm Beach County recently, according to PEOPLE. Stallone has finally broken his silence following the separation, mentioning that he'll always love the 'amazing woman' Flavin.

Talking to TMZ, Sylvester also addressed reports stating their breakup happened after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and how a disagreement over the dog led to other arguments that ended up with their divorce. Quashing the rumours, he said that the marriage didn't dissolve over this 'trivial argument'.

Sylvester Stallone breaks silence following split with Jennifer Flavin

He told the publication that while he and Jennifer 'did not see eye to eye' over the dog's care, it didn't lead to their split. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he said. Stallone continued, "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

The actor also explained why he covered an arm tattoo he got of Flavin 14 years ago, replacing it with the face of his late dog Butkus. Stallone mentioned that was trying to freshen up the tattoo, but it instead got ruined and hence he opted for a replacement.

Announcing their divorce, Flavin told PEOPLE, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters." She added, "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

TMZ also accessed the divorce papers, in which Jennifer claimed her husband Sylvester has been 'hiding assets'. The document read, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

(IMAGE: AP)