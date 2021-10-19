Sylvester Stallone Confirms Quitting 'Expendables' Franchise After The Next Instalment

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has recently confirmed that he will be 'moving on' from the hit franchise The Expendables after 12 years with the Lionsgate action film. The actor reportedly made the announcement in a video he posted on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen walking around the sets of The Expendables 4 on his final day of shooting. Scroll down to read more.

Sylvester Stallone to quit Expendables franchise

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sylvester Stallone called his decision to exit the hit franchise he helped launch 'bittersweet,' even though he said that he is 'ready to pass the baton on' to co-actor Jason Statham and 'his capable hands.' The award-winning actor reflected on the 'heart, energy and humour' he has looked to bring all of his projects including those in the Expendables franchise.

The three-time Oscar nominee said, "The greatest thing is being able to provide films (and) entertainment (where) maybe there's a little message in there, because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch. Not so much the action; the action is self-evident. But it's just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is, with the characters at hand."

The actor signed off by saying that he is 'getting ready to accept the next challenge,' and while he is currently linked to Rowan Athale's sci-fi film, Little America and Julius Avery's forthcoming action-drama, Samaritan. However, it was not clear which specific challenge the actor was referring to.

In the upcoming The Expendables 4, the actor reprises his role as Barney Ross, who is a leader of the group of elite mercenaries that gives the franchise its name, who also goes on to travel the world to carry out missions of all kinds, ranging from assassination to rescue people. Helmed by Scott Waugh, the fourth instalment will see the return of Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, along with new additions like Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, among others. Statham will be seen as Ross second-in-command Lee Christmas, and will presumably lead future instalments. The first instalment of the franchise was helmed by Stallone, who has a writing credit on the first three films, that has grossed more than $800 million worldwide to date.

Image: Instagram/@officialslystallone