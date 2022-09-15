Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin parted ways after 25 years of marriage, following which the actor seems to be erasing all tattoos of his ex from his body. The Rocky star has covered up a second tattoo dedicated to Flavin, replacing it with a horse and leopard motif. Oklahoma City artist Zach Perez shared a video of the transformation, where one can see the tattoo of Flavin’s eyes on his left arm being replaced.

This is the second tattoo alteration undergone by Stallone, who earlier transformed a huge portrait of Jennifer's face into an image of Butkus, the dog from Rocky.

Sylvester Stallone covers 2nd tattoo dedicated to Jennifer Flavin post separation

Sharing the tattoo transformation video on his Instagram handle, Zach Perez wrote, "Round 2!!! Here’s the other arm I covered up and reworked the existing horse. It’s an honour to know he can select anyone but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project! I’ll post the 1st session of the dog cover-up soon! As always thanks for the trust." Take a look.

Stallone has earlier cleared the air about the couple splitting due to a dramatic fight over a new dog named Dwight. Setting the record straight, he told TMZ, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”

Calling Flavin 'an amazing woman', he also told the publication that they simply went their own ways. "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met," he mentioned.

Announcing their divorce, Flavin told PEOPLE, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters." She added, "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ZACHPEREZART/ @JENNIFERFLAVINSTALLONE)