Sylvester Stallone Gets Recognised As Rocky By Gen Z Kids; 'made My Day' Says The Actor

Sylvester Stallone very recently took to Twitter in order to reveal that he is recognized as Rocky Balboa by a handful of children. In the video, the actor can be seen having a little bit of fun with the younger ones while saying that he's in fact not Rocky but his twin brother. While adding to the same, he implied that the original Rocky is severely injured, hence he couldn't make it. The post can be found below.

Sylvester Stallone takes selfie with kids who recognize him as Rocky:

While on the topic, the prolific actor said that he considers the same to be his pride. In addition to the same, he experienced his astonishment at the fact that Gen Z is aware of Rocky as the character. Simultaneously, he wished for the children to "keep punching".

Up until now, a total of eight films to date have seen an appearance from Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. Six of those see him play the titular character while its spinoff, the Creed film series establishes him as a mentor-like figure to Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed. Some well-recognized faces, such as some members of the Rocky IV cast, can be seen making an appearance from time to time in the Creed film series. As of now, the ninth film in the franchise, namely Creed 3, is in development. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

What is Sylvester Stallone up to right now?

On the work front, the list of most recent Sylvester Stallone movies includes films like Creed 2, Escape Plan 2, Backtrace, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Rambo: Last Blood. Stallone will be next seen in James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad, voicing the character of King Shark. The character poster of the same can be found below.

The trailer of the upcoming addition to the list of Sylvester Stallone movies can be found below. As one can see, the character of King Shark, which has been voiced by Stallone, is essentially the muscle of the group as he is seen taking down one individual after the other. In the past, there have been several iterations of the character, but the one played by Stallone is the Great White version of the same. More information regarding Sylvester Stallone's upcoming movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The Suicide Squad trailer:

