Sylvester Stallone-Jennifer Flavin Spotted On A Date After Calling Off Divorce; See Pics

Weeks after calling off their divorce, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were spotted in New York City as they enjoyed a date night. The star couple walked with their arms locked together, shedding smiles as they came out after their meal. According to Page Six, the Rocky star and former model were “enjoying a lovely dinner with close friends — The Gores” and also promoted Stallone’s new show Tulsa King at the Big Apple.

Sylvester Stallone Jennifer Flavin spotted on date night

In pictures surfacing on social media, Sylvester Stallone can be seen looking dapper in a navy blue suit, while Flavin chose a black dress with a matching bag and heels. Take a look.

The star couple got back together in late September following a brief separation, with reports suggesting that they managed to work out their differences. In a statement to Page Six, Stallone's rep said, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy."

Flavin had earlier shared that their 25-year-long marriage is coming to an end, adding that they shall stay committed to their children. She issued a statement to People stating, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than a 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

