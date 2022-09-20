Sylvester Stallone Posts Picture Holding Hands With Ex-wife After Latter Files For Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been garnering massive attention from fans as the duo recently decided to get separated. The duo had been together for around 25 years. While Stallone has been gaining attention for covering up his tattoos dedicated to his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, he recently went down memory lane and posted a picture of himself with Flavin.

Sylvester Stallone shares ‘wonderful’ moments with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared two pictures one of which included a glimpse of him and Jennifer Flavin holding each other’s hands. In another picture, they both can be seen posing for the camera with their kids. Stallone captioned the post by stating ‘wonderful.’ Take a look at the post ahead-

Meanwhile, there have been several rumours regarding the reason behind their divorce including Flavin’s accusations about 'hiding assets' which had an 'adverse economic impact on the marital estate.' However, Stallone denied his wife's allegations that he engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Amid the rumours, it was recently reported that the reason behind Flavin filing for divorce was due to the huge age gap between her and Stallone.

Previously, when Jennifer Flavin announced her separation from Sylvester Stallone, she issued a statement to People stating, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

