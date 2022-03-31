Last Updated:

Sylvester Stallone 'praying For The Best' For Bruce Willis After His Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis shocked his fans and the film industry as his family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting.

Sylvester Stallone

Image: Instagram/@officialslystallone, AP


Hollywood actor Bruce Willis shocked his fans, followers, and the film industry as his family announced that he had been diagnosed with a medical condition called Aphasia and would be retiring from acting. Several actors and well-wishers took to social media to send the much-loved actor their best. Sylvester Stallone, the actor's The Expendables co-star took to social media to pen down a sweet note after the news of his retirement made the rounds.

Sylvester Stallone reacts to Bruce Willis' retirement

Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone took to his social media account on Thursday and penned down a note as his The Expendables co-star was diagnosed with Aphasia and recently retired from acting. The actor shared some memorable throwback pictures with his friend and co-star and mentioned they go a 'long way'. He also mentioned he was 'praying for the best' for him and his family. The actor's caption read, "We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family"

Have a look at his post here

Earlier, Dean Norris, who worked with the actor in the 2018 film Death Wish took to social media and called him a 'lovely awesome' man as he sent his best to him and his family. Wine Country actor Rachel Dratch recalled how Willis was the first celebrity she ever met as she sent him heaps of love. Filmmaker Kevin Smith also penned down a note as he mentioned the news was 'really heartbreaking' to read. Hollywood actor Kristy Swanson called Bruce Willis one of her favourites as she sent love and prayers to him in this 'difficult time'.

Bruce Willis' family recently shared a statement as they broke the news to fans and followers of the Die Hard star. The family mentioned this was a 'challenging time' as part of their statement read, "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Read the complete statement here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Image: Instagram/@officialslystallone, AP

