Sylvester Stallone Reveals How Wrestling Helped Him Shape Up As Actor; 'There's Passion..'

Sylvester Stallone is among the stellar actors in the movie industry and is even known for his iconic wrestling career. As the actor gears up for his much-anticipated movie Samaritan, he recently went candid about his wrestling career and revealed the names of the people who helped forge his personality.

Sylvester Stallone gets candid about his wrestling career

According to a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Sylvester Stallone talked about how his wrestling career helped him shape who he is at present and mentioned the names of the pro wrestlers who helped forge his outlook on life. He stated that people like Bruno Sammartino, Gorgeous George, [bodybuilder/actor] Steve Reeves, [boxer] Rocky Marciano were among the people who helped him forge his personality and outlook on life. Stating further, he mentioned how much he loved wrestlers’ mythic qualities and added how he even made his daughters watch wrestling for the story.

He stated, "There's a passion for that world, big time. People like Bruno Sammartino, those are people that helped forge my personality and my outlook on life. Bruno, Gorgeous George, [bodybuilder/actor] Steve Reeves, [boxer] Rocky Marciano — especially Rocky Marciano. I love wrestling's mythic qualities. I made my daughters watch wrestling— I wanted them to watch for the story."

Furthermore, Sylvester Stallone also clarified how jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds land on a person was absolutely real and added how gravity was real. "I hear people say it's not real. Really? Gravity is real. Jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds landing on you, that's real. I feel the same way about action films. They've been submerged in sort of a dismissive sort of genre. Like, 'Oh, it's an action film.' All I know is I've had maybe 31 operations due to action films, so I consider it very real,” Stallone added.

On the other hand, Stallone earlier told PTI about his love for action movies and stated, "When I started, there was no what I call 'real action film' or 'action beats'. There were car chases, there was this and that, there would be a fight. And I thought, 'wow, this is a genre, that is really fascinating'. In a real action film, you can turn the sound off and know what the story is, just through physical movement. So when I did 'Rambo: First Blood', I said, 'how about we turn the sound off? People will know what the story is.' That's when I realised how important this genre could be.”

Image: AP