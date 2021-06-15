Sylvester Stallone Reveals The Rocky IV Director’s Cut Release Date, Drops New Poster

Sylvester Stallone rose to popularity with his portrayal of the iconic character of Rocky in the series of Rocky films. The director’s cut of Rocky IV, a film that Stallone directed himself, has been in the works for around a year now. Recently, the actor-director shared a new poster of the Rocky IV Director’s Cut on his social media while also revealing that it will be theatrically releasing in November of 2021.

Rocky IV's Director's Cut release date and a new poster

On June 8, 2021, Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram handle to announce the Rocky IV Director's Cut release date along with a new poster of the same. In the caption, Stallone wrote, “Opening in theaters Nov.11 th ! WIDE SCREEN AND 4 K.” Further, he shared how proud he was of the team of technicians who worked on bringing the film, and its visuals back to life, and thanked them as well. The film’s director’s cut is all set to make its way back to the theatres for Rocky fans, after over three decades of the release of the original sports drama, Rocky IV. Stallone tagged the artist who created the new poster of the Rocky IV director’s cut as well.

Where will it premier?

Back in late May, Sylvester Stallone had shared another poster of the director’s cut, of the film with the 'Rocky Vs. Drago' fight. Through the post, the director and writer of the film shared that it will premier in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the U.S.A. Stallone wrote in the caption, “ROCKY VS DRAGO !!!! Coming pretty soon. It will Premier in Philly which is going to be fantastic!” Numerous fans and admirers of the actor had quickly flooded the comments section of the post by sharing their excitement about it.

In November of last year, Sylvester Stallone had shared some shots from Rocky IV, while celebrating the 35th anniversary of the film. “So proud to be engaged in the hardest cinematic boxing match in film history,” wrote Stallone. Further, he also thanked Dolph Lundgren, who played Drago’s character, for all the hard work and efforts into the filming of the movie, in the caption.

Image: Sylvester Stallone Instagram

