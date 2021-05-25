Sylvester Stallone Shares Which Blessed Place Inspired His Daughter's Name

Sylvester Stallone reveals how he chose to name one of his daughters Sistine. The Rambo actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him posing at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. He then revealed that his daughter Sistine Stallone was named after the popular chapel. Sylvester Stallone posed near the frescos of the chapel that were painted by Michelangelo.

Sylvester Stallone reveals the place the inspired his daughter’s name

Sylvester Stallone strikes a balance when it comes to posting pictures about his personal life and his upcoming projects. Recently, the Rambo actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself posing at Sistine Chapel. In these pictures, Stallone can be seen in a black colour T-shirt and Michelangelo’s frescos on the Sistine Chapel ceiling are present in the background.

Along with these pictures, Sylvester Stallone revealed that one of his daughters was named after this sacred Chapel in Vatican City. Sylvester wrote, “Inside Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel. Art doesn’t get any better than this! Our daughter Sistine is named after this sacred place”. Stallone’s post also received plenty of interesting comments from his fans and close friends. While many complimented the pictures, one fan pointed out that it is not allowed to take pictures inside the chapel. Take a look at Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post and fan reactions below.

Sylvester Stallone had three daughters with his third wife, Jennifer Flavin. Their eldest daughter is Sophia Stallone, while the two others are Sistine and Scarlet Rose. Sylvester Stallone also has two sons. His eldest child, Sage Stallone died in 2012. While Sylvester’s second son Seargeoh has autism and prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine co-hosts a podcast with sister Sophia, titled Unwaxed. In the podcast, the girls cover several topics like sex, stalker experiences, social media, and several other issues. In a few of the episodes, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet’s mother Jennifer Flavin Stallone has also guest-starred. Apart from hosting a podcast, Sistine is also an actor and model. She marked her acting debut in the 2019 survival horror film, 47 Metres Down: Uncaged. The film was directed by Johannes Roberts and apart from Sistine it also starred Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tiju, Davis Santos, etc.

