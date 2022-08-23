Sylvester Stallone Sparks Split Rumours After Covering Wife Jennifer's Tattoo

Sylvester Stallone grabbed headlines for seemingly covering up a bicep tattoo which featured his wife Jennifer Flavin's face, thereby igniting separation rumours. The Rocky hitmaker reportedly replaced the tattoo with a photo of his dog and fans began to suspect trouble in paradise.

However, the 76-year-old's representative quashed the rumours with their recent statement, revealing that the cover-up was due to a glitch in the process of refreshing his wife's tattoo. They further mentioned that the actor 'loves his family' and that the Stallone clan is currently filming a reality show together.

Sylvester Stallone sparks separation rumours after replacing wife Jennifer's tattoo

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Stallone's rep said, "Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

"Mr Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,” the rep added.

For the unversed, Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin have been married since 1997 and are parents to three daughters-- Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. Only recently, Stallone shared a picture with his kids and wrote, "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever." Since Jennifer was missing from the picture, many suspected that all was not well between the couple. It was also reported that Flavin wasn't following Stallone on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone talks about his upcoming film Samaritan

Sylvester will be seen in director Julius Avery's Samaritan, in which he plays a superhero past his prime who's now hiding from society while battling his personal demons. The movie also stars Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias in pivotal roles. It is all set to premiere on Prime Video on August 26.

Talking about the "pedestrian" nature of his character, Stallone told PTI, "You could be standing next to him or riding next to him on a train or a bus, and not even know that this fellow here can literally lift the bus up. There's a kind of simplicity to it."

