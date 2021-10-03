Sylvester Stallone Starts Filming For 'The Expandables 4' With New Cast Members In England

Actor Sylvester Stallone sets camp in England as he readies for the filming of the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the ensemble action-thriller franchise The Expendables. The veteran actor is on a roll with multiple high budgeted movies lined up for release in the upcoming years. Adding another exciting venture for the fans to watch out for, the fourth instalment promises a high octane action-packed film featuring some new faces along with the seasoned actors of the franchise.

Sylvester Stallone in England to shoot The Expendables 4

Taking to his Instagram, the 75-year-old actor shared a snap of himself cheery posing in England as he informed his fans about the shooting plans for the forthcoming film. In the caption, he announced the commencement of the movie with the new cast. He wrote, ''In England to start working all the new expendables that also has the new cast members.''

Netizens could not contain their excitement as comments poured in from fans expressing their anticipation for the film. One fan wrote, ''It will be epic, happy and thrilled to see you in action once again ... SLY NEVER DIES'' while another wrote, ''for real? now that's the dream come true, can't wait man!''.

More on The Expendables series

Dating back to 2010, the veteran actor wrote and directed the first movie of the popular franchise featuring actors like Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and more. The series created by Stallone brought together a host of action stars of Hollywood to team up as mercenaries and fight against their common enemy. Grossing over $274.5 million worldwide, the movie witnessed a massive success at the box office paving the way for the second instalment in the franchise two years later.

The second movie saw a return of actors like Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren along with some new faces. The sequel was also deemed a huge success accumulating a decent score with the critics and at the box office. The last instalment of the franchise, however, proved to be a disappointment for the fans as it saw some new faces taking up significant roles. With Expendables 3 turning out to be the least profitable film of the franchise, fans have now shifted their hopes high to the upcoming Expendables film.

As per reports, actors like Dolph Lundgren, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, and more are set to feature in the fourth instalment. Adding fuel to the anticipation, Stallone revealed the new ring he made for the forthcoming actioner on his Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@officialslystallone