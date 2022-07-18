Sylvester Stallone Takes Dig At ‘Rocky’ Producer For Withholding His Ownership Rights

Seasoned actor Sylvester Stallone recently called out Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for holding back the actor's ownership rights to the film franchise. Winkler, who was behind the Rocky series including Creed, has been accused of withholding a significant financial stake from Stallone. The actor shared a picture of Winkler as a knife-tongued serpent on his Instagram handle while penning a caption on how he has been deprived of the bare minimum rights.

He criticised 93-year-old Irwin, mentioning that after controlling Rocky franchise for about 47 years, the producer should at least give him 'a little of what's left.' For the unversed, Sylvester Stallone has so far appeared in all eight Rocky and Creed movies. However, the actor revealed that he won't be appearing in the forthcoming Creed III film.

Sylvester Stallone slams Rocky producer for withholding ownership rights

Taking to his Instagram space, Sylvester Stallone shared an edited image of Winkler's face pasted on a snake's body, featuring a knife instead of a tongue. In the caption, he wrote, "A very flattering portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s greatest,” Stallone wrote. “After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?” Take a look.

According to Screenrant, Stallone has time and again expressed his frustration over not having ownership of the Rocky franchise. In a 2019 interview, Winkler claimed he was 'surprised' by Sylvester's statement as the actor made millions off of the franchise despite not having ownership rights.

A source mentioned that the actor earned over USD 10 million on both Creed and its 2018 sequel, which also saw him as a producer. Stallone has also expressed displeasure over being stopped to complain about ownership just because of the amount of money he made with the films.

In a conversation with Variety, Stallone stated 'I have zero ownership of ‘Rocky'. He further added that he hoped an annuity of sorts could be left to his children after his death.

(IMAGE: AP)