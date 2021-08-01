Sylvester Stallone Teases Next Installment Of 'Expendables' Franchise With New Ring

Sylvester Stallone teased the upcoming sequel of the 'The Expendables' franchise by posting a photo on social media of a golden skull band with purple stone eyes, presumably his character's new lucky ring. While sharing the picture of the ring on Instagram, he wrote, "Just finished designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips."

The first 'Expendables' movie was released in 2010 and grossed a total of USD 274.5 million at the box office. Following editions grossed a total of USD 530 million at the movie office, so it should come as no surprise that a fourth is being planned. As of now, no script or director for the fourth chapter has been disclosed, though one can imagine Stallone would reprise his part with his bling.

According to Deadline, the finalised actors for casting are Sylvester Stallone, Randy Couture, and Jason Statham. Several additional actors, including Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr., and Liam Neeson, have been linked to the impending action film. It hasn't been verified whether or not The Expendables 4 has a completed script or a director, but Barney Ross has a new lucky ring. Since the first Expendables film, Ross has worn his unique piece of jewellery, and fans have been able to purchase copies of the ring.

The Expendables (franchise)

The Expendables is an American action thriller franchise that includes a film series scripted by Sylvester Stallone and based on characters created by David Callaham and other media. The films have an ensemble cast, with Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jason Statham starring prominently. The film series was designed to pay homage to the blockbuster action films of the 1980s and 1990s and the action actors that starred in those films and more modern action heroes.

The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012), and The Expendables 3 (2014) are the three films in the franchise, with a fourth feature set to be released in the future. The series has garnered mixed reviews in terms of plots and character dialogue; however, many critics commended the series' usage of humour and action scenes. The films have done well at the box office.

Picture Credit: officialslystallone/Sylvesterstalloneofficial/Instagram

