Sylvester Stallone To Not Reprise His Role As Rocky Balboa In Upcoming Creed III

Creed III is all set to release on November 23, 2022. Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone will not be returning to the series for the third instalment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone's media rep confirmed that the actor will not star in the upcoming movie; however, no other details about the actor's decision were revealed. Stallone had previously reprised his role of the legendary Rocky Balboa in the first two Creed instalments, in which the actor played the role of a mentor to Michael B. Jordan's character, Adonis "Donnie" Creed - the son of his former rival, Apollo Creed.

More about Creed III

According to People Magazine, Creed III will see Michael B. Jordan's directional debut in addition to him reprising his role as Adonis "Donnie" Creed. Along with this, Jordan will also produce the film. In a statement made to The Hollywood reporter, Jordan said, "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right, Creed III is that moment -- a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."

While speaking about how he felt about directing the upcoming film, Jordan added how the franchise and themes of the movie were "deeply personal" to him. He shared that he was looking forward to starting the next chapter in Adonis Creed's life. According to the same report, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their roles as Bianca and Mary Anne Creed respectively, for the upcoming Creed III.

Sylvester Stallone's Rocky movies

Sylvester Stallone's greatest critical and commercial success as an actor came with his self-created role as boxer Rocky Balboa, in the first film of the successful Rocky series, which began in 1976. In the films, Rocky is portrayed as an underdog boxer who fights numerous brutal opponents and wins the world heavyweight championship twice. Stallone wrote the screenplay and story for all six films in the franchise and directed Rocky III and V. He recently wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming director's cut of his 1985 film, Rocky IV.

Image source - Sylvester Stallone Instagram