Sylvester Stallone Weighs In On Who Would Win The Rocky Vs Rambo Fight

Sylvester Stallone has finally weighed in on a long-running fan debate about who would win in a fight between his two iconic characters, Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. Stallone achieved his greatest critical and commercial success as an actor and screenwriter, starting in 1976 with his role as boxer Rocky Balboa. Up until 1982, Stallone's films were not big box office successes unless they were Rocky sequels, this changed with the successful action film First Blood in which he portrayed the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo.

Both the characters are equally important in Sylvester Stallone's career and propelled him towards great stardom. The 7-year-old actor took to his Instagram and explained in detail on who would win a fight between Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.

Sylvester Stallone weighs in on Rocky vs Rambo

Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram earlier this month and settled a long-running debate on who between his two iconic characters Rocky Balboa and John Rambo would win in a fight. The actor revealed that both Rocky Balbo and JOhn Ramno would win the fight in different scenarios. He wrote, "Even I would pay to see this one. If it’s two men meeting in the street and going at each other with no rules I believe the outcome would be,… If the fighters wore to remain upright Rocky would prevail. His body punches and Right Hooks Would eventually beat Rambo."

He added, "If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail In a bloody brutal fight to the end. .. rethinking this scenario, I believe that upon initial contact, since they will not be in the rain but fighting outside, basically a street fight, the Rocky will land the first five or six blows. If that does not incapacitate Rambo, which I don’t think he will unless he’s caught clean, Rambo’s skill set will definitely be in full display, Which means incredibly vicious assaults on the eyes, the throat, every vulnerable part of the body eventually leading to being pulled to the ground and most likely mauled." He concluded the debate by saying that the final result would be that, 'neither man will ever be the same.'