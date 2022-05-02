Sylvester Stallone's First Look As Mob Boss Dwight From 'Tulsa King' Revealed; See Pic

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to star as a gangster in the Paramount+ series titled Tulsa King. Makers recently dropped the first look of the 75-year-old as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, showcasing the actor in a thrilling avatar as the mob boss.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, famous for Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883, the upcoming project marks Stallone’s first major lead television series. Tulsa King has been produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Sylvester Stallone's first look as mob boss Dwight from Tulsa King revealed

Taking to their official Twitter handle recently, Paramount+ dropped Stallone's first look, as he stood in the centre of a city street dressed sharply in a suit. In the caption, the makers mentioned, "Here's your first look at @TheSlyStallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the new #ParamountPlus Original Series, @TulsaKing." Take a look.

Here's your first look at @TheSlyStallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the new #ParamountPlus Original Series, @TulsaKing. pic.twitter.com/5TJaB621O6 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 29, 2022

According to Deadline, the series will follow New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is 'unceremoniously exiled' by his boss to set up a shop in Tulsa, OK, after spending 25 long years in prison. The synopsis further reads, "Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

According to reports, the show was supposed to be titled 'Kansas City' when it originally entered development, with the shooting taking place in that particular city, before shifting to Oklahoma. Apart from Stallone, it will also star Domenick Lombardozzi, Max Casella as well as Vincent Piazza in pivotal roles. The project will reportedly be released in 2022 fall.

What's on Sylvester Stallone's work front?

Known for his trailblazing roles in the Rocky and Rambo franchises, the star was recently seen reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed and Creed II, both of which were box office hits. He also took on the role of King Shark in last year's The Suicide Squad. He will also be seen in the movies Samaritan, Expend4bles, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

