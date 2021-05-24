SZA Opens Up About Anxiety Issues Ahead Of Attending Billboard Music Awards 2021

Singer SZA is known for talking about mental health issues on her social media. Although the world may have started getting back to normal but for many people, things have become even harder than ever. SZA spoke about her anxiety ahead of attending Billboard Music Awards 2021.

SZA opens up about her anxiety issues ahead of Billboard Music Awards 2021

On May 23, 2021, singer SZA took to Instagram to share some snaps and videos before attending Billboard Music Awards 2021. In the caption of her post, SZA wrote, “I hate being outside more than I can explain. I really have debilitating anxiety and I’m only posting these cause Y’all woulda found em anyway . Thank you to my team n my mama . Least I’m alive.” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on SZA’s post. Several users praised her dress and complimented her looks while several others tried to cheer her up and motivate her. Professional Designer Jeniece Blanchet also commented on SZA’s post and wrote, “PERFECT. GODS ANGEL. I understand you completely, exactly how I’m feeling but the world needs you and your beauty.” Check out some of the comments below

SZA’s social media presence

SZA is quite active on social media and is known for talking about mental health issues openly and helping everyone through her reach. Recently she launched her own hotline service through which she decided to help others. The hotline service even offered mental health-related services and meditation advice. She shared a video explaining all this and wrote, “ Uhhh random I made a hotline to cry n laugh n talk w chall 2 days outta the week Put some custom meditations on there too + other resources . LOVE YOU CALL NOW #GOODLINE (MAKING THE MEDITATIONS LONGER ROGHT NAOOWW). Take a look at her social media post below.

SZA’s initiative was highly appreciated by social media users. Several users commented that they love this initiative while one of the users wrote, “ I love how transparent and caring you are for your supporters we love you. “ Have a look at some of the comments below.

