SZA Opens Up On Challenges She Faced After 9/11 Attacks In US While Growing Up

Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally as SZA, is an American singer and songwriter, most well known for her tracks like Ctrl, Good Days, All The Stars among others. The singer recently spoke about the Islamophobia she experienced as a child and how she stopped wearing a hijab after the 9/11 attack, fearing people's reactions. Here is everything you need to know about the incident and what SZA has to say about it.

SZA reveals she was scared to wear a hijab after 9/11

According to a report by The Guardian, the 30-year-old singer recently gave details about her experience of growing up a Muslim and the challenges she faced for herself personally following the tragic events that took place against the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001. The singer, who grew up in a Muslim household in a predominantly white community in New Jersey, stated that she stopped wearing a hijab after the 9/11 attack because she was very scared and this incident happened when she was probably in elementary school or middle school. She added that she regrets being afraid of what people said about her.

The Ctrl singer added that she resumed wearing a hijab in high school but she felt judged by the community for not being devout enough. She said that people questioned her and told her that she doesn't really liver her life properly and isn't really a Muslim. She also added that she always let somebody else dictate her and that her family was a victim of crimes due to their faith, including a brick being thrown at her father's mosque.

SZA spoke further about it and said that when she first started her career she felt pressure from the record industry to dress less modestly. She added that in the beginning, a lot of people told her what she should be looking like and what she should be dressing like, but for some reason, she didn't care at all. She concluded by saying that she has done shows in Malaysia and Indonesia and it was really comforting to be able to cover up for the show and that she always thinks about whether she should wear a hijab because she doesn't want to be a part-time coverer.

