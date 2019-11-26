Taeyeon Releases The Korean Version Of 'Into The Unknown' | Watch

The Korean version of Into The Unknown is voiced by Girls Generation’s Taeyeon. Disney Korea took to their Instagram handle and shared the news. In one of the videos posted by the makers, Taeyeon addressed the viewers and mentioned how she was happy to be a part of Frozen 2, the film’s official Korean version. She also declared the release dates of the song. Following which, on November 17th, the video featuring Taeyeon was released.

Into the Unknown

The original song Into the Unknown is sung by Idina Menzel. Another version of the song is recreated by Panic! At The Disco. The latter is a faster version, whereas the former has a ballad feel to it. Taeyeon, on the other hand, has given her own signature to it, with varying high tunes and Korean lyrics. The song, overall, establishes the gist of the film. According to many viewers and reviews, the song establishes the mood. Meanwhile, Taeyeon is shown recording and as well as performing in the video. The video contains snippets from the film, similar to Panic! At The Disco’s version. Idina Menzel, however, has not recorded any video, and only the lyrical video is available for Frozen 2 fans.

Former member of Sistar’s Hyolyn had previously voiced, Let it Go, from the first edition of the film. Similar to Taeyeon, Hyolyn, too, had Korean lyrics to the song. The animated film Frozen 2 released in Korea on Thursday and become the highest-grossing animated film in the country. According to reports, 1.6 billion tickets were sold, and it almost broke the former records set by Avengers: End Game.

Watch the full version here:

