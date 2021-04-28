Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Have Been Dating Since Early March: Reports

Filmmaker Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are reportedly seeing each other and have been dating for months. As per reports, the couple is often seen hanging out together and enjoying dates. They sparked dating rumours when Rita Ora shared a picture of them on her Instagram. Read more here.

Are Taika Waititi and Rita Ora dating?

Pic Credit: Rita Ora's Instagram

As per reports by The Sun, a source told the outlet that the couple has been seeing each other and going out for a while now and is often enjoying dates all around the city. The source further said that the couple has been dating since early March but kept things low and under the radar. However, all their friends know about the relationship and that they're really into each other. The couple first sparked dating rumours when the singer shared a photo of her rumoured beau on her Instagram. Rita shared a series of photos and one of them was her picture embracing her boyfriend Taika Waititi. The duo was seen wearing matching Gucci jackets in the pic. While sharing the picture, the songstress wrote, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love".

On the work front, Rita Ora is currently shooting for the 10th season of the singing reality show The Voice Australia as one of the judges on the show. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi is all set to direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which is a direct sequel to the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok. He will also direct a feature film adaptation of the documentary movie Next Goal Wins. He is also set to direct a live-action film adaptation of the 1988 Japanese animated post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action film Akira.

Taika Waititi's most recent release was Save Ralph, a stop motion mockumentary animated short film. The plot follows an interview with Ralph, voiced by Waititi, a rabbit who details his life as he is used for animal testing and the damages it has caused to his body. The 4-minute short film was released by Humane Society International and received critical acclaim.

Source: Taika Waititi IG/ Rita Ora IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.