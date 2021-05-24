Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Seen Kissing Tessa Thompson; Netizens React To The Pics

Netizens were sent into a frenzy when pictures of Taika Waititi and Rita Ora kissing actress Tessa Thompson started making the rounds on the internet. The photos that are circulating show Taika Waititi in between Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson as they steal a kiss.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

As per Daily Mail, the trio was snapped by paparazzi on the balcony of Waititi's balcony in Sydney over the weekend after an all-night party. In the photos, Waititi can be seen with his arms draped around both Thomson and Ora, who at one stage leans in to share a kiss in front of the Hunt for the Wilderpeople director. Other photos show Rita Ora sharing a kiss with the actress and even the filmmaker stealing a kiss from the Thor: Ragnarok actress.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora first sparked dating rumours when the songstress shared a picture of her hugging the filmmaker. The duo has been reportedly dating for quite some time and has even moved in together.

Netizens reaction to Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's kiss with Tessa Thompson

Netizens were in a frenzy upon seeing the photos of the trio and left their reactions on the microblogging site. One user wrote "pictures emerging of a three-way kiss between Taika Waititi , Tessa Thompson and Rita ora definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card wtf".

pictures emerging of a three way kiss between taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card wtf pic.twitter.com/Ap1WFC7V55 — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) May 23, 2021

Another user wrote "Me finding out in a matter of seconds that Taika Waititi has actually not been married for years now and also he’s dating Rita Ora and also they were seen making out with Tessa Thompson."

Me finding out in a matter of seconds that Taika Waititi has actually not been married for years now and also he’s dating Rita Ora and also they were seen making out with Tessa Thompson pic.twitter.com/y0fpfmPk1R — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) May 23, 2021

Hi, whatever is happening between Taika Watiti, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora is all I want to talk about today. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/PYpkd5bgki — Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) May 23, 2021

is there room for another in this rita ora, taika waititi, tessa thompson thing? asking for a friend (myself) pic.twitter.com/iyZGQb9KoF — Sophieeee (@iamsophiedawson) May 23, 2021

On the work front, Rita Ora is currently shooting for the 10th season of the singing reality show The Voice Australia as one of the judges on the show. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi is all set to direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which is a direct sequel to the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok. He will also direct a feature film adaptation of the documentary movie Next Goal Wins. He is also set to direct a live-action film adaptation of the 1988 Japanese animated post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action film Akira.

