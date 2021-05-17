Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Snapped Walking Hand-in-hand In Sydney Amid Dating Rumours

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora seem to have publicly accepted their romance after the two were recently snapped together. The Thor: Ragnarok director and Ora were spotted hand in hand as they brunched at a restaurant in the streets of Sydney. Read along and take a look at the pictures and more.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora captured hand-in-hand in the streets of Sydney

The rumoured couple was spotted spending some cozy times as they walked the streets of the Australian city for a brunch date. The two have been speculated to be together after Rita Ora shared a bunch of pictures in a post on her Instagram account on April 21, 2021, and one of them was a loved up selfie with Taika, himself and the two wore matching sweaters. The recent pictures that have surfaced online are so far the most solid evidence that the two are seeing each other.

Kiwi director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora pack on the PDA as they are pictured together for the first time as a couple in Sydney



Rita split from French director Romain Gavras earlier this year



Waititi couldn't keep his hands off Rita and kissed the hand of his lady companion. pic.twitter.com/aKjc26mhrO — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 16, 2021

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora Step Out as a Couple for the First Time in Sydney pic.twitter.com/jA8SQWiSni — Gospel Music (@MekoStarr) May 16, 2021

The pictures feature Waititi kissing the singing sensation’s hand as they sat down to grab a meal. Rita was seen in a black ensemble, with a pencil skirt and a lace crop top, to which she added a jumper. She added a bucket hat and a bunch of gold bracelets and neckpieces as accessories.

Taika went for a more colourful look, with a white t-shirt and a pair of yellow printed boardshorts. He also had a powder blue hoodie wrapped around his shoulders and neck. Earlier, in April a source close to the couple told The Sun that the couple has been dating for months now. They met in Sydney where Waititi is shooting for his much-awaited flick Thor: Love and Thunder, while Rita is in the city as she is starring on The Voice, Australia.

The source added that most of the couple’s friends know that they are together and the two are really involved in the relationship. Taika and Rita were also spotted with Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa as they got down from a private jet, after a trip to the Gold Coast. The former parted ways with his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018, while Rita Ora split with her partner Romain Gavras, earlier in 2021.

Image: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.