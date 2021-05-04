Last Updated:

Taika Waititi Calls Upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder 'best Marvel Film Ever'

Taika Waititi dished out some details of the filming of his upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder and claimed that it was the best Marvel film ever.

What We Do in the Shadows director Taika Waititi is ready for the audience to witness the 'Best Marvel film ever'. Currently busy shooting the final stretch of his upcoming superhero movie along with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, the director dished out some details about the Thor: Love and Thunder cast and filming. Read more to know Taika Waititi's declaration about the upcoming Marvel movie.

Taika Waititi claimed 'Best Marvel film ever'

The 45-year-old director sat down for an interview with the 'Weekend Today' and talked about Thor: Love and Thunder shooting and how it was to work with the actors on the set. He claimed in the interview that the fourth movie in the Thor franchise will be the 'Best Marvel Film ever'. Talking about the filming, Taika said that they were shooting the final stretch of the movie in the leading man Chris Hemsworth's native Australia. 

Elaborating further, Waititi said that they got only four weeks of shooting left but he can already see the light at the end of the tunnel. Talking about the Thor: Love and Thunder cast, the director sang praises of Chris Hemsworth saying that he was a funny guy and 'someone you would want to hang out with'. He continued saying that Chris Hemsworth possessed all the qualities a main hero of the movie should have. 

More on Thor: Love and Thunder villain and cast

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and American actress Tessa Thompson will reprise their role as Thor and Valkyrie in the movie. Last appearing in 2013 released Thor: The Dark World as Thor's love interest, Natalie Portman will also reprise her role as Jane Foster along with Jeff Goldblum as Ragnarok's cosmic Grandmaster. Portraying the role of Thor: Love and Thunder villain, Christian Bale will be seen playing Gorr the God Butcher in the movie. 

More on the cast list is the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy cast including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn. To the fans' excitement, Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as Korg in the movie. Thor: Love and Thunder release date is set to be on the 6th of May in 2022. 

